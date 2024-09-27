Free press essential for strengthening of democracy in any country: Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday termed media as an important pillar of state and said that free and responsible press is essential for the strengthening of democracy in any country.

He expressed these views as the Chief Guest at a ceremony held in Chief Minister House here to give grant-in-aid cheques to various press clubs.

The CM said that it is through the media that public issues are highlighted and policy was decided to resolve them. The provincial government believed in freedom of press and welcomes constructive criticism to address shortcomings.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary of Information Arshad Khan, Director General of Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran, senior officials of the Information and Public Relations department and representatives of press clubs also attended the event.

Chief Minister stated that it is the government's duty to promote every sector and provide equal opportunities to all segments of society. He emphasized that challenges faced by the country including law and order and economic difficulties could be tackled by taking proactive steps.

He said that KP government is working to turn challenges into opportunities. He mentioned that collective efforts are necessary to ensure development of the province and country and giving future generations a stable and prosperous environment.