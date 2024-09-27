Open Menu

Free Press Essential For Strengthening Of Democracy In Any Country: Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Free press essential for strengthening of democracy in any country: Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday termed media as an important pillar of state and said that free and responsible press is essential for the strengthening of democracy in any country.

He expressed these views as the Chief Guest at a ceremony held in Chief Minister House here to give grant-in-aid cheques to various press clubs.

The CM said that it is through the media that public issues are highlighted and policy was decided to resolve them. The provincial government believed in freedom of press and welcomes constructive criticism to address shortcomings.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary of Information Arshad Khan, Director General of Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran, senior officials of the Information and Public Relations department and representatives of press clubs also attended the event.

Chief Minister stated that it is the government's duty to promote every sector and provide equal opportunities to all segments of society. He emphasized that challenges faced by the country including law and order and economic difficulties could be tackled by taking proactive steps.

He said that KP government is working to turn challenges into opportunities. He mentioned that collective efforts are necessary to ensure development of the province and country and giving future generations a stable and prosperous environment.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Democracy Muhammad Ali Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

3 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

4 hours ago
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

5 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

5 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan