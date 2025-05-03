Free Press Vital For Democracy: Shafqat Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senior politician and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has issued a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, emphasizing the significance of a free press in a democratic society.
Shah said journalists play a vital role in providing information to the public, holding governments accountable, and giving a voice to the voiceless.
However, journalists face numerous challenges, including harassment, arrest, and even murder, in the line of duty. In Pakistan, despite facing restrictions and attacks, journalists have continued to bravely report the truth.
Shah paid tribute to the journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of their profession and called for justice for their families.
He emphasized that a free press is the foundation of a democratic society.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick2 minutes ago
-
Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India2 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK2 minutes ago
-
Free Press vital for democracy: Shafqat Shah2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra showcases installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers2 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for operations against Khwarij2 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death2 minutes ago
-
Despite Indian provocative actions, Pakistan’s response is responsible, measured: PM2 minutes ago
-
Government taking all possible steps for protection, welfare of journalists: Tarar22 minutes ago
-
India army, intelligence agencies devise sinister plan to kill innocent detained Pak in fake encount ..22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. Khawaja R ..41 minutes ago
-
21 permanent,2,200 temporary structures demolished1 hour ago