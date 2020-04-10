UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Procurement Of Wheat Vital To Achieve Purchase Target: Minister Food

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Free procurement of wheat vital to achieve purchase target: Minister Food

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi Friday informed the federal government about concerns of KP authorities relating to purchase of wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi Friday informed the federal government about concerns of KP authorities relating to purchase of wheat.

Addressing a meeting through video link, the minister said that purchase of wheat should not be put under any restriction and free procurement of wheat must be ensured. Federal Minister for Food Security and Research also attended the meeting.

The KP food minister informed the federal government that free movement of wheat would enable KP to achieve purchasing target of current season as set by Economic coordination Committee.

He said that wheat consumption in KP was far greater than its production, adding the province was dependent on Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation and federal government to meet its requirement. He also informed the federal minister about existing condition of wheat in the province, purchase planning and impediments in purchasing process.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to wheat harvesting, seed purchase and current availability of wheat in provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

1 minute ago

On Tunisian island, globetrotting family waits out ..

4 minutes ago

Khurshid Alam appointed focal person to Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Irish coronavirus lockdown extended to May 5: Prim ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme kicks off in Hazara ..

4 minutes ago

9 education officers transferred under e-transfer ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.