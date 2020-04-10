Free procurement of wheat vital to achieve purchase target: Minister Food

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi Friday informed the federal government about concerns of KP authorities relating to purchase of wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi Friday informed the federal government about concerns of KP authorities relating to purchase of wheat.

Addressing a meeting through video link, the minister said that purchase of wheat should not be put under any restriction and free procurement of wheat must be ensured. Federal Minister for Food Security and Research also attended the meeting.

The KP food minister informed the federal government that free movement of wheat would enable KP to achieve purchasing target of current season as set by Economic coordination Committee.

He said that wheat consumption in KP was far greater than its production, adding the province was dependent on Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation and federal government to meet its requirement. He also informed the federal minister about existing condition of wheat in the province, purchase planning and impediments in purchasing process.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to wheat harvesting, seed purchase and current availability of wheat in provinces.