Free Psychiatric Camp To Be Organized In Tando Jam On March 20

Published March 19, 2022

Free psychiatric camp to be organized in Tando Jam on March 20

Al-Shifa Medical center will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp here in Mir Colony stop on Sunday

TANDOJAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Al-Shifa Medical center will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp here in Mir Colony stop on Sunday.

The free medical camp will continue from 11 am to 2 pm in which the citizens will be given medicines and free counseling.

Renowned Psychiatrist Dr. Sumera Channa will examine the mentally distressed persons and provide medicines free of cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

>