Free psychiatric camp to be organized in Tando Jam on March 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al-Shifa Medical center will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp here in Mir Colony stop on Sunday

TANDOJAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Al-Shifa Medical center will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp here in Mir Colony stop on Sunday.

The free medical camp will continue from 11 am to 2 pm in which the citizens will be given medicines and free counseling.

Renowned Psychiatrist Dr. Sumera Channa will examine the mentally distressed persons and provide medicines free of cost.