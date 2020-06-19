UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Psychology Camp Arranged In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:14 PM

Free psychology camp arranged in Faisalabad

A 2-day free psychology camp has been arranged in Khidmat-e-Insani Hospital Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A 2-day free psychology camp has been arranged in Khidmat-e-Insani Hospital Jaranwala.

Hospital spokesman said Friday that psychological problems are increasing rampantly due to coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, psychology camp was arranged to facilitate the patients free of cost.

He said that renowned psychologist Dr Huzaifa Imtiaz is checking the patietns. This camp will help to redressal psychological problems including mental stress, lack of asleep, etc. as most of such patients have only need of psychotherapy to remove their problems and worries, he added.

