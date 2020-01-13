UrduPoint.com
Free, Quality Education Stressed For Street Childern: Human Right Activist Ayub Malik

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

Human Right Activist Ayub malik here on Monday expressed that there is need to create an awareness among the masses to eliminate the menace of child labour from the society

He said that number of children are working in automobile workshops, homes as domestic workers, hotels, rag pickers, brick kilns, factories, vending on the streets, bracelets making, packing and construction companies and the authorities concerned should work on street child to bring them into main fabric of the society.

He said that state should provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law, he added.

To end poverty, he stressed that the government needs to provide education to the children free of cost give flame to the candle of education and distribute the light of knowledge among children.

He said that child labour faced health problem mentally and physically issues due to hazardous occupations.

He further added that the although the National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the Islamabad capital territory bill on banning the child labour in the capital but this bill was not implemented yet by the administrative officials of capital.

He requested to authorities to provide free and quality education to street children so that they would be able to become healthy and stable citizen.

He also called for the true implementation bill of banning on child labour in Federal capital city and other parts of the country.

