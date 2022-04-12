Free ration bags distributed among people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, ration bags were distributed free of cost among the needy in the Commissioner's Office.

A function was held at the Commissioner's Office in which bags full of rations were distributed among the needy.

The bags were full of cooking oil, cereals and other essentials.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia, and other officials were present.