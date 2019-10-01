UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Remittance Initiative To Help Boost Payments From Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Free remittance initiative to help boost payments from Middle East

The Pakistan Post's free foreign remittance service for overseas nationals will help boost payments from the Middle Eastern countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where a chunk of the country's diaspora lives and works in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Post's free foreign remittance service for overseas nationals will help boost payments from the Middle Eastern countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where a chunk of the country's diaspora lives and works in different sectors.

"The basic purpose of this scheme is to abolish the business of hundi and hawala [illegal transfer mechanisms] and increase foreign remittances and foreign exchange reserves through legal channels," Arif Mahmood, official at the Pakistan Post, said in an interview with Arab News .

The initiative has recently been extended to more than 240 post offices in all major cities of the country from where people can receive foreign remittances without the hassle and any charges. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government launched the pilot project in June this year with an aim to expand the facility to 12,000 post offices across the country.

"Saudi Arabia and the UAE are our main focus for secure and legal foreign remittances as a majority of our countrymen live and work there," the Pakistan Post official said.

The country has the sixth largest diaspora population in the world, with approximately 7.6 million Pakistanis living abroad.

Pakistan received $21.8 billion in remittances in 2018, or almost 7 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Islamabad received $5 billion from Saudi Arabia alone. This was followed by the UAE with $4.35 billion while remittances from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, stood at $.2.1 billion in the last fiscal year.

"We are committed to carrying remittances of overseas Pakistanis to their hometowns in villages and cities through a legal network of Pakistan Post," the official said.

Mahmood said more than 40 remittance companies were operating in the country, but the Pakistan Post would beat them due to the presence of its large network of post offices even in far-flung areas.

"This will be hundred percent secure payment through biometric system," he said, adding the Pakistan Post had made around 125 transactions so far since June, and it would "increase exponentially in the coming months" with the start of the service in all post offices.

The official said the system would be fully functional by the end of current month and then the Pakistan Post would start marketing the initiative abroad. "The overseas workers are our asset, and we want them to contribute to the national economy by sending their funds through legal channels only," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Exchange Business UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June 2018 Hundi Pakistan Post Post All From Government Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

23 minutes ago

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite to Start Opera ..

23 minutes ago

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

47 minutes ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

47 minutes ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

50 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.