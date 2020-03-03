Free saplings distributed at Bumborat kalash valley under Chilgoza project in Chitral

The district forest department distributed free saplings mong Muslim and Kalash community at Bubmorat of Kalash valley under Chilgoza Project here on Tuesday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district forest department distributed free saplings mong Muslim and Kalash community at Bubmorat of Kalash valley under Chilgoza Project here on Tuesday.

A simple but impressive function was held at Forest Rest House Bumborat where Abdul Majeed Qureshi president of Chilgoza committee presided over the ceremony.

Ajaz Ahmad provincial coordinator of food And Agriculture Organization Chilghoza Project and Khyber Pakhuntkhwa was chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest speaking on the occasion said that plantation would not only enhance forest cover but also improve livelihoods through the increasing productivity.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Under the Project Reversing Deforestation and Degradation in High Conservation Value Chilgoza Pine Forests in Pakistan with Collaboration of KP Forest Department Chitral has distributed saplings of forest plants among local communities in the target valley in Chitral.

In addition to imparting knowledge about proper planting techniques the staffs also promoted awareness among local communities on the importance of forests.

Ajaz Ahmad the Provincial Coordinator FAO KP said that the distributed plants include indigenous multipurpose fast trees which will be used as agroforestry, farm forestry and plantations on degraded sites by the local people and farmers by their self. The Chilghoza Forest Protection & Conservation committees formed in the valley are playing their vital role in facilitating the local people in planting trees, he further added.

An event was held in Kalash Valley Bumburate where the local communities, Members from Chilghoza Forest Protection & Conservation Committees and other stakeholders participated, where free saplings were handover to local communities. Agroforestry is the only solution to reduce pressure on the local forest, as these plants provides us fuel wood and fodders, added Mr. Abdul Majid Qureshi President Chilghoza Forest Protection & Conservation Committee Bumburate.

He further said that the valley blessed with Chilghoza forests which are the major source of livelihood for the local communities and need to conserve these forests by providing alternative option for fuel and fodder.

Muhammad Ayub an Environmentalist belongs to Kalash Valley Bumburate said on the occasion that Plantation Campaign is an opportunity to strengthen our link with nature and planting is vital for our socio-economic development and a sustainable ecosystem in this chilghoza forest ecosystem.

Under the Chilghoza Project, FAO and KP Forest Department distributed 150,000 Nos saplings of forest plants among the local communities of Kalash Valley Bumburate, Birir and Shishikoh Valley of Chitral Pakistan.

Shahi Gul a social worker lady from Kalash community told that this is good initiative by forest department which will save our Chilgoza trees that are the only source of income of local people.