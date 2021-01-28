Free screening camp for Hepatitis held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Mahreen Bhutto on Thursday inaugurated a free screening camp for Hepatitis B, C in a health center Setharja of the Khairpur district.

She said that we are determined to eradicate hepatitis from the Province and Sindh Hepatitis Control Program is providing free of cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients throughout the province.

MNA said that people are coming for a free screening in these camps and are being informed about the importance of screening and this disease. Dr Mahreen said over 3000 people of the remote areas will benefit from free facility adding that screening process will help in early detection and quick treatment.

She said the government is taking effective measures to save the lives of mother and child. These free screening camps will provide free of cost screen facility regarding hepatitis B and C to the localities, she added.