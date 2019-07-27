UrduPoint.com
Free Screening Camps To Be Setup In 70 UCs, Wards In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Free screening camps to be setup in 70 UCs, wards in RWP

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Decision has been taken to set up free screening camps in 70 Union Councils, and wards of city and Cantt areas for free medical checkup of patients of Hepatitis.Punjab government has directed authorities of health department to set up free screening camps in 50 Union Councils of Rawalpindi city and in 20 wards of Cantonment board.

Teams of specialist doctors will conduct free tests and medical examination of Hepatitis patients.Daily a target of examination of 300 patients will be given to doctors in these free camps.If anyone is diagnosed with Hepatitis A or B he will be administered vaccine immediately while patients with Hepatitis C will be admitted in the hospital.Private laboratories have increased the charges for tests of Hepatitis from 50 to 100 percent which is out of the capacity of our poor and middle class of our society who cannot afford to conduct tests from government hospitals.

