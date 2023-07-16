Open Menu

Free Screening Of 500 Employees Of Health Dept Conducted

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Free screening of 500 employees of health dept conducted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Department organized a health screening camp here on Sunday during which the screening of its 500 employees was conducted.

Official sources told APP, that it was the first-ever camp organised by the health department for the screening of its employees.

Screening for diabetes, high blood pressure, hepatitis B and C, AIDS, TB, respiratory diseases and other ailments was conducted in the camp.

Likewise, eyes, teeth and ears were also examined, besides provision of a dietary advice and immunizations were also administered in the camp.

In a press statement, Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir stressed the need for placing health department official in the best conditions. He said the criterion had been ensured as they provide health facilities to citizens, hence, it was important for them to be healthy and fit themselves.

It is necessary to organize such camps annually and conduct healthscreenings of employees of the department, the minister added.

Related Topics

AIDS Punjab Nasir Sunday Best Blood

Recent Stories

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

15 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan