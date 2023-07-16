Free screening of 500 employees of health dept conducted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Department organized a health screening camp here on Sunday during which the screening of its 500 employees was conducted.

Official sources told APP, that it was the first-ever camp organised by the health department for the screening of its employees.

Screening for diabetes, high blood pressure, hepatitis B and C, AIDS, TB, respiratory diseases and other ailments was conducted in the camp.

Likewise, eyes, teeth and ears were also examined, besides provision of a dietary advice and immunizations were also administered in the camp.

In a press statement, Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir stressed the need for placing health department official in the best conditions. He said the criterion had been ensured as they provide health facilities to citizens, hence, it was important for them to be healthy and fit themselves.

It is necessary to organize such camps annually and conduct healthscreenings of employees of the department, the minister added.