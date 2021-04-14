Free sehri, iftar arrangements in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :District government claimed to have held arrangement of Sehri and Iftar for 45 people in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Arrangements were held at Panah Gah built at general bus stand on the direction of DC Ali Shehzad here.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, DC said free sehri and iftari would be continued to be offered for passengers and deprived segments of society every day in holy month of Ramzan.

He said social distance among concerned SOPs were being enforced at the points of arrangements to contain spread from coronavirus Pandemic.