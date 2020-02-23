Free shuttle service for citizens during PSL matches: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak here on Sunday said that free shuttle service would be ensured for citizens from different areas of the city during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

During his visit to stadium along with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak to review arrangements , Aamir Khattak said that special operation had been launched in the city for cleanliness of stadium routes and adjacent places.

He said that street lights at the routes had been made operational.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that best security arrangements had been made for the event.

He directed Incharge Parking area, DSP Saadat Chohan to ensure proper planning for parking of vehicles in order to avoid any inconvenience.

He directed traffic police officials for action against vehicles over wrong parking.

SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tullah, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed and other concerned officers were also present.