Free solar panels: mechanism discussed for verification of applicants

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss mechanism

for verification of applicants aspiring to benefit from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s free

solar panels scheme with special emphasis on ensuring transparency in the process.

Presiding over a meeting, Salma Suleman heaped praise on the Chief Minister for introducing free solar panels scheme for those recorded with low electricity utilization and stressed that the process for verification of applicants should be transparent to ensure deserving families are benefitted.

She asked district administration officials to maintain liaison with officials of the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and inspect the applicants’ premises physically at union council and tehsil level.

Inspection teams should accompany Mepco meter readers concerned and Mepco officials should remain in contact with assistant commissioners concerned.

She said that inspection teams should be formed and online ‘Log In’ button be created on the application concerned.

The inspection teams should also check if any housing unit has more than one electricity meter installed, she added.

Additional deputy commissioners Khalid Abbas Siyal, and Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, Executive engineer Mepco Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Mahar, Shahid Anjum and other officials were present.