Free Solar System Scheme Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Monday regularly launched the free solar scheme for citizens, according to which, up to 200 units of 1100 watt solar panels will be provided,
Through this scheme the government will provide free solar systems to consumers up to 200 units per month.
Consumers consuming 100 units per month will get a 550-watt solar system, CM office official sources informed APP Monday . Under the scheme, a 550-watt solar system will be provided to 52,019 households who consume up to 100 units per month, while a 1,100-watt solar system will be allocated to those who consume up to 200 units per month, they said.
Consumers can apply for the scheme through the online portal on the website or send their details through SMS to 8800. To apply in the portal, the electricity bill reference number will have to be given, the tenant will obtain NOC from the landlord.
Solar panels will be issued in the name of the landlord only, while a computerised lottery will be conducted for the free solar panel scheme. Meanwhile, one lakh solar systems will be distributed throughout the year, they said, adding that a helpline will be started soon to help consumers access this scheme.
