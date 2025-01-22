Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Orthopedic Department of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital (Turkey Hospital ) has announced the commencement of its third annual Spine Week Surgery.

The initiative follows two consecutive years of successful surgeries conducted under the supervision

of local and international experts, delivering highly satisfactory results.

This year’s Free Spine Week offers a golden opportunity for patients suffering from severe spinal

conditions that require surgery.

The surgeries will be performed by state-of-the-art technology under the supervision of renowned

specialists from Pakistan and abroad.

In line with Turkey Hospital’s commitment to serving the underprivileged, all surgeries during Spine Week will be completely free for needy and deserving patients.

Registration for the programme is now open at Turkey Hospital Muzaffargarh. Initial consultations and evaluations will be conducted from Monday to Thursday. Patients are encouraged to visit the hospital at the earliest to ensure timely appointments and assessments.

Dr Gohar Nawaz emphasized that this unique initiative was a rare opportunity for those who cannot afford high-quality spinal care.

He urged patients to benefit from the free treatment programme, which is available till

January 31, 2025.

For registration and further details, patients can visit Turkey Hospital Muzaffargarh during

working hours.