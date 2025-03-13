Open Menu

Free, Strong Media Vital For Progress, Says Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Free, strong media vital for progress, Says Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the crucial role of a free and strong media in shaping a progressive society.

He said that independent journalism serves as a pillar of democracy, promoting transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making. Stressing its importance, he highlighted that a society thrives when journalists can report freely, ensuring the flow of truth and justice.

The Governor said this in a special ceremony in the capital, where Ramadan and Eid packages were distributed among media workers of the twin cities.

The event was organized through a collaboration between the Talha Mahmood Foundation and the All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC).

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E. Mr Yerzhan Kistafin, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, former Federal Minister Talha Mahmood, APNEC Central Chairman Muhammad Siddique Anzar, Local APNEC Chairman Rana Rizwan Arshad, Founder President of MWO Kaleem Shamim, and a large number of media professionals.

During the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of Local APNEC and distributed Ramadan and Eid packages among media workers on behalf of the foundation. In his address, he announced that two media workers from APNEC would be sponsored for Umrah.

Governor Kundi praised the joint efforts of Talha Mahmood Foundation and APNEC in supporting journalists and media workers during the holy month of Ramadan.

He emphasized that serving humanity is a true form of worship and commended the foundation’s contributions in this regard.

Stressing the importance of a free and strong media, he said that independent journalism plays a vital role in the progress of any society.

Expressing his sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express, the Governor strongly condemned the cowardly act, saying that the entire nation mourns the loss of innocent lives. He reassured that such attacks would not weaken Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability.

He lauded the bravery of Pakistan’s security forces, who killed dozens of terrorists, and reiterated that Pakistan remains a strong and resilient nation, built on the sacrifices of its martyrs.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, special shields were awarded to several media professionals, including Raja Javed, Shiraz Khan, Abid Chaudhry, Nazia Riaz, Farhat Fatima, Sobia Khan, Azhar Sultan, Irfan Bukhari, Munir Malik, Rao Tahir, Imran Ashraf, Gulzar Gilani, Khalid Sheikh, Owais Hamza, Usman Khan, Khalid Kamboh, Aamir Khan, Raja Khurram, and Muhammad Sultan Bahu, in recognition of their contributions to journalism.

Recent Stories

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

40 seconds ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

1 minute ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

16 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

16 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

18 minutes ago
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

32 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

46 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

46 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

56 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan