Free, strong media vital for progress, Says Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the crucial role of a free and strong media in shaping a progressive society.

He said that independent journalism serves as a pillar of democracy, promoting transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making. Stressing its importance, he highlighted that a society thrives when journalists can report freely, ensuring the flow of truth and justice.

The Governor said this in a special ceremony in the capital, where Ramadan and Eid packages were distributed among media workers of the twin cities.

The event was organized through a collaboration between the Talha Mahmood Foundation and the All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC).

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E. Mr Yerzhan Kistafin, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, former Federal Minister Talha Mahmood, APNEC Central Chairman Muhammad Siddique Anzar, Local APNEC Chairman Rana Rizwan Arshad, Founder President of MWO Kaleem Shamim, and a large number of media professionals.

During the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of Local APNEC and distributed Ramadan and Eid packages among media workers on behalf of the foundation. In his address, he announced that two media workers from APNEC would be sponsored for Umrah.

Governor Kundi praised the joint efforts of Talha Mahmood Foundation and APNEC in supporting journalists and media workers during the holy month of Ramadan.

He emphasized that serving humanity is a true form of worship and commended the foundation’s contributions in this regard.

Stressing the importance of a free and strong media, he said that independent journalism plays a vital role in the progress of any society.

Expressing his sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express, the Governor strongly condemned the cowardly act, saying that the entire nation mourns the loss of innocent lives. He reassured that such attacks would not weaken Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability.

He lauded the bravery of Pakistan’s security forces, who killed dozens of terrorists, and reiterated that Pakistan remains a strong and resilient nation, built on the sacrifices of its martyrs.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, special shields were awarded to several media professionals, including Raja Javed, Shiraz Khan, Abid Chaudhry, Nazia Riaz, Farhat Fatima, Sobia Khan, Azhar Sultan, Irfan Bukhari, Munir Malik, Rao Tahir, Imran Ashraf, Gulzar Gilani, Khalid Sheikh, Owais Hamza, Usman Khan, Khalid Kamboh, Aamir Khan, Raja Khurram, and Muhammad Sultan Bahu, in recognition of their contributions to journalism.