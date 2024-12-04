Free surgical eye camp inaugurated in Uthal

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The district health department in collaboration with Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and OGDCL on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day “Surgical Eye Camp” at District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ, Uthal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lasbela, Siraj Kareem Baloch inaugurated the camp while Medical Superintendent, Dr. Qamar and representative of OGDCL were present on the occasion.

The additional deputy commissioner said the patient would get medicines and treatments of eyes free of cost in the camp.

The district administration was making efforts that maximum patients of the area would get benefits from the camp, he added.

