Free Test Facility Of Coronavirus Available In All Major Govt Hospitals Of Punjab: Mian Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

Free test facility of coronavirus available in all major govt hospitals of Punjab: Mian Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed Monday said the provincial government had provided free test facility of coronavirus in all major hospitals of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Punjab government had adopted preventive measures one month earlier regarding to control the coronavirus for spreading other areas.

He urged that opposition should avoid to do politics over the sensitive issue and it should have to support the government in that regard.

The provincial minister said the government was well aware about the sensitivity of the matter and it was making all out efforts to control this epidemic.

He said the provincial government was taking all possible steps according to its available resources for protecting the people from this virus.

He said 41 high dependence units were working through out the province and all necessary equipments were available there to check, test and provide treatment to all the effected people of coronavirus.

A awareness campaign was launched for providing information to the people regarding to adopt precautionary measures and treatment of this epidemic disease, he added.

