Free, Transparent Election To Resolve Country's Problems: Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Chairman, Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Monday said that a free, fair and transparent election would resolve all the country's problems.

Addressing a big party workers convention here, Bilawal Bhutto expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would ensure a free and transparent election.

He said that PPP after winning elections would address problems of the shabby economy, unemployment and poverty.

Bilawal said his party would come into power with power of votes.

He said that his party has empowered farmers, labourers and poor women through different projects including Benazir Income Support Programme.

Bilawal praised the KP people's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, saying the complete elimination of terrorism was a must for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that democracy could only strengthen with democratic values and political tolerance rather than creating division and hatred in society.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed sacrificed their lives but never compromised on principles.

He said people still remember the so-called popularity of opposition parties as evidenced by the election in 20 NA seats results.

He said the PPP had strong roots in the masses and would achieve victory in all provinces including KP in the elections and form Government.

