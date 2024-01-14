Free Travel Facilities To Students Extended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Sunday announced a three-month extension of free travel facilities for students, following special instructions from the Punjab Chief Minister.
In a statement issued here, he said that students up to grade 12 could travel free in the Orange Line Metro Train.
The minister added that in the recent holidays, this process was interrupted for some time, while thirty thousand students were benefiting from this facility on a daily basis and till now millions students have benefited from this facility. He said that the Speedo bus service would also provide the free travel facility to students. While fulfilling its education-friendly vision, the Punjab government is also ensuring the provision of free of interest motorcycles on EVs technology for students so that more youths could continue their education journey easily.
