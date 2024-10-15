Free Travel For Special Persons Holding Himmat Card On OLMT, Metro Bus Service
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a significant initiative for persons with disabilities, allowing those holding the Himmat Card to travel for free on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and Metro Bus Service.
This new facility was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, along with Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, at the Orange Line Metro Station, here on Tuesday.
During the media briefing, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said this free travel service will be available seven days a week, greatly easing the travel challenges faced by special persons. “This initiative will address the transportation concerns of our special brothers and sisters” he said.
He further highlighted the vision behind the initiative, saying, "Today's Punjab is the true reflection of the State of Madina. If you want to witness the spirit of the State of Madina, look at the Himmat Card." He also encouraged the opposition to learn from CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that only a compassionate leader like her can take meaningful steps to support persons with disabilities.
He said the government acts as a mother to its citizens, and the Punjab government is fulfilling this role admirably through the Himmat Card. The aim of this card is to provide dignified and accessible facilities for the special brothers and sisters, ensuring their independence and ease in daily life.
