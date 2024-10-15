Open Menu

Free Travel For Special Persons Holding Himmat Card On OLMT, Metro Bus Service

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a significant initiative for persons with disabilities, allowing those holding the Himmat Card to travel for free on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and Metro Bus Service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a significant initiative for persons with disabilities, allowing those holding the Himmat Card to travel for free on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and Metro Bus Service.

This new facility was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, along with Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, at the Orange Line Metro Station, here on Tuesday.

During the media briefing, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said this free travel service will be available seven days a week, greatly easing the travel challenges faced by special persons. “This initiative will address the transportation concerns of our special brothers and sisters” he said.

He further highlighted the vision behind the initiative, saying, "Today's Punjab is the true reflection of the State of Madina. If you want to witness the spirit of the State of Madina, look at the Himmat Card." He also encouraged the opposition to learn from CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that only a compassionate leader like her can take meaningful steps to support persons with disabilities.

He said the government acts as a mother to its citizens, and the Punjab government is fulfilling this role admirably through the Himmat Card. The aim of this card is to provide dignified and accessible facilities for the special brothers and sisters, ensuring their independence and ease in daily life.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Metro Orange Independence Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

1 minute ago
 Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

1 minute ago
 SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Ir ..

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

1 minute ago
 Body of elderly woman found

Body of elderly woman found

7 minutes ago
 SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Offic ..

SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..

5 minutes ago
 PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-le ..

PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges

5 minutes ago
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: ..

Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex

5 minutes ago
 Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negativ ..

Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

5 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested after encounter

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

5 minutes ago
 One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traff ..

One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urg ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids

5 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8. ..

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan