Free Treatment Right Of Every Patient: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Free treatment right of every patient: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made significant strides in improving pediatric healthcare, ensuring free treatment for hundreds of children in need

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made significant strides in improving pediatric healthcare, ensuring free treatment for hundreds of children in need.

In a statement, the CM while speaking about the progress at Lahore Children’s Hospital, she proudly shared that 150 children have successfully undergone bone marrow transplants in the past year, marking a historic achievement at Pakistan’s first government-funded institution dedicated to pediatric care.

The CM said “The right to free treatment belongs to every child,” pointing out that the hospital has maintained an impressive success rate of over 89 percent for these bone marrow transplants, in line with international standards. She revealed that over Rs 4.2 million have been allocated for these procedures, with children not only from across Punjab but also from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, other provinces, and even Afghanistan receiving the life-saving treatments.

The CM announced plans to introduce a bone marrow transplant card, ensuring that parents of sick children will no longer bear the financial burden of treatment. “Every child is more precious to me than my own,” she said, reaffirming her commitment to prioritizing the health of children. “There will be no compromise on their health, and we will provide all necessary resources.”

In addition to the bone marrow transplants, CM Maryam Nawaz said that 2,000 children have received treatment in the cancer ward, while 25,000 children have benefited from outpatient cancer care at the hospital over the past year.

Dr. Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, noted that, under the Chief Minister’s direction, no child in need of a bone marrow transplant is turned away, and post-treatment medicines and follow-up care are provided free of charge.

