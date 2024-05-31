Free Veterinary Camp Brings Relief To Remote Gilgit-Baltistan Village
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) organized a free veterinary camp in the remote village of Barkhas, Gilgit-Baltistan, for the first time.
According to ptv, the camp brought much-needed veterinary services to the village, where cattle were in dire need of attention.
The camp provided free veterinary services to an impressive 2,840 animals, including vaccination and treatment for various livestock diseases.
Additionally, mobile ambulances extended these services to remote pastures in the Daitar Valley, ensuring that no animal was left behind.
Experts at the camp also educated farmers and residents on specific livestock diseases, their treatment, and the importance of vaccination.
This awareness drive aims to empower the local community to take proactive measures in maintaining the health and well-being of their animals.
The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed their gratitude to SIFC for their tireless efforts in promoting the development and prosperity of the region.
This initiative has not only improved the health of the animals but also boosted the livelihoods of the local farmers and herders.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Concentrated efforts on to douse fire at Osakai, Badwan and Ghazo mountains: Admin30 seconds ago
-
Sindh Rangers set up heat stroke centers in Karachi34 seconds ago
-
3 held for suspected arson on Margalla Hills36 seconds ago
-
Khawaja Asif rebuke Imran Khan for making provocative statements39 seconds ago
-
Children killed in cylinder explosion laid to rest42 seconds ago
-
Blaze on Margalla Hills: three arrested for arson48 seconds ago
-
Intermediate exams centres inspected in Dera11 minutes ago
-
47 police officials get promotion11 minutes ago
-
PHC directs private hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients21 minutes ago
-
FDA DG for speed up recovery campaign21 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra suspends Battal Police Station staff over allegations30 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 12 persons for threatening MEPCO team31 minutes ago