Free veterinary camp brings relief to remote Gilgit-Baltistan village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) organized a free veterinary camp in the remote village of Barkhas, Gilgit-Baltistan, for the first time.

According to ptv, the camp brought much-needed veterinary services to the village, where cattle were in dire need of attention.

The camp provided free veterinary services to an impressive 2,840 animals, including vaccination and treatment for various livestock diseases.

Additionally, mobile ambulances extended these services to remote pastures in the Daitar Valley, ensuring that no animal was left behind.

Experts at the camp also educated farmers and residents on specific livestock diseases, their treatment, and the importance of vaccination.

This awareness drive aims to empower the local community to take proactive measures in maintaining the health and well-being of their animals.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed their gratitude to SIFC for their tireless efforts in promoting the development and prosperity of the region.

This initiative has not only improved the health of the animals but also boosted the livelihoods of the local farmers and herders.