Free veterinary camp held at Dasht-e-Baba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A successful Free Veterinary Camp was organized at Dasht-e-Baba, following the instructions of the Secretary, Livestock & Dairy Development Muhammad Tayyeb Lehri

Handout issued here on Sunday said the camp was conducted by a team of dedicated professionals..

During the camp, all animals were thoroughly medicated, drenched, and vaccinated against various contagious and non-contagious diseases.

This initiative aimed to ensure the health and well-being of animals in the region, and was a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of local animal owners.

