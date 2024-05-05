Free Veterinary Camp Held At Dasht-e-Baba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A successful Free Veterinary Camp was organized at Dasht-e-Baba, following the instructions of the Secretary, Livestock & Dairy Development Muhammad Tayyeb Lehri
Handout issued here on Sunday said the camp was conducted by a team of dedicated professionals..
During the camp, all animals were thoroughly medicated, drenched, and vaccinated against various contagious and non-contagious diseases.
This initiative aimed to ensure the health and well-being of animals in the region, and was a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of local animal owners.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man slain, brothers wounded in shooting incident6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of polio oversight board calls on CM KP15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 144,300 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Power Division contradicts news item aired on GTV16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in encounter26 minutes ago
-
Milk shops sealed for over pricing36 minutes ago
-
Killer of two arrested45 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor of GCU meets provincial minister45 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected ANP President Aimal Wali2 hours ago
-
Water flows gradually rise at Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood3 hours ago