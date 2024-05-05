Open Menu

Free Veterinary Camp Held At Dasht-e-Baba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A successful Free Veterinary Camp was organized at Dasht-e-Baba, following the instructions of the Secretary, Livestock & Dairy Development Muhammad Tayyeb Lehri

Handout issued here on Sunday said the camp was conducted by a team of dedicated professionals..

During the camp, all animals were thoroughly medicated, drenched, and vaccinated against various contagious and non-contagious diseases.

This initiative aimed to ensure the health and well-being of animals in the region, and was a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of local animal owners.

APP/ask.

