Free Veterinary Camp Organised In Jam Sahib

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 09:23 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, a free veterinary vaccination camp was set up at Jam Sahib Veterinary Hospital by the Department of Livestock in coordination with Agriculture Training Institute

The free vaccination camp was inaugurated jointly by Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali and Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari.

More than 11000 animals were vaccinated at a one-day vaccination camp while owners were given free medicines also for their animals.

Talking to the media Chairman District Council said that village people's livelihood mostly depends on the farming of domestic animals and the free vaccination setup by the Livestock department supports the animal owners.

They said that such vaccination camps would also be set up in other parts of the district also. Deputy Director Livestock said that these camps are set up to save the animals from the attack of different diseases.

Senior Instructor Agriculture Training Institute Dr Nazia Firdous, Chairman Town Committee Jamsahib Abdullah Shar, Vice Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Brohi, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Rind, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli, Dr Nazeer Jamal and others were present on the occasion.

