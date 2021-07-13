UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Veterinary Camp Organized At IUB

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Free veterinary camp organized at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day free veterinary treatment Camp was organized by the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Nawan Laboratories.

Livestock farmers of the vicinity visited the camp along with their animals as some 200 animals were given treatment facility there. Faculty members of the department along with their students thoroughly examined and treated the ill animals with the help of medicines provided by the Nawan Laboratories.

Moreover, the animals were given the dewormers to reduce the worm burdens of the animals and hence to improve their growth and milk production as a prophylactic measure.

In addition, the livestock farmers were given useful tips to keep their animals healthy and productive. Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences graced the event with his presence and valuable instructions.

The dean appreciated the department's efforts under the chairmanship of Dr Abdul Qayyum and encouraged the faculty members, para veterinary staff, and students to organise such activities.

The dean also added that such activities are useful for the farmer community and provide excellent opportunities to enhance the professional skills of veterinary students. He also said to continue such professional activities in future.

Related Topics

IUB Event

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

21 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

36 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

41 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

41 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

41 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.