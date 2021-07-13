Free veterinary camp organized at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day free veterinary treatment Camp was organized by the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Nawan Laboratories.

Livestock farmers of the vicinity visited the camp along with their animals as some 200 animals were given treatment facility there. Faculty members of the department along with their students thoroughly examined and treated the ill animals with the help of medicines provided by the Nawan Laboratories.

Moreover, the animals were given the dewormers to reduce the worm burdens of the animals and hence to improve their growth and milk production as a prophylactic measure.

In addition, the livestock farmers were given useful tips to keep their animals healthy and productive. Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences graced the event with his presence and valuable instructions.

The dean appreciated the department's efforts under the chairmanship of Dr Abdul Qayyum and encouraged the faculty members, para veterinary staff, and students to organise such activities.

The dean also added that such activities are useful for the farmer community and provide excellent opportunities to enhance the professional skills of veterinary students. He also said to continue such professional activities in future.