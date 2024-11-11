Free Veterinary Camp Organized For Local Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The district’s Livestock Department has launched a free veterinary camp in the village of Mosa Khar to provide health services for local livestock.
According to the district administration, the initiative also included field activities to benefit animal owners in the area by providing services such as deworming, vaccination, and free treatment for their animals.
It says that veterinary professionals are available in the camp to address any animal health concerns and provide expert advice on animal care to farmers.
People of the village have appreciated the administration for taking such positive steps which they hoped would improve the health and productivity of livestock in the area.
APP/slm
