Free Veterinary Medical Camp Held In Kohistan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A one-day free veterinary medical camp was organized in Mahda Palari, a village in Kohistan, to provide health services for livestock.
The Deputy Director Livestock Development, Kohistan, Dr.
Abdul Aziz Rustamani on Wednesday shared that more than 1,500 animals received preventive vaccinations at the camp. In addition, over 340 large and small animals were treated for digestive issues, and Ivermectin injections were administered.
On this occasion, the Deputy Director advised livestock farmers to maintain regular contact with nearby veterinary centers to ensure timely vaccinations for their animals.
