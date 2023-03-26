Free wheat flour points provided security in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have provided security to free wheat flour points established in different localities of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure deployment of police personnel at free wheat flour points established in different localities of the district.

He further said that meanwhile, adequate strength of police personnel had also been deployed at mosques, especially at the timing of Taravih Prayers.