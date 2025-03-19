Open Menu

Free Wi-Fi Service Now Available At 230 Locations In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Free Wi-Fi service now available at 230 locations in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has expanded the scope of the Free Wi-Fi service in Lahore by increasing the number of locations from 200 to 230.

Additionally, the Free Wi-Fi service in Lahore has been upgraded to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

According to the details, the enhanced Wi-Fi 6 technology will provide users with faster internet speeds.Punjab Safe Cities Authority is currently providing free Wi-Fi services at 300 locations across 11 districts of the province, including Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree. free Wi-Fi service will soon be extended throughout Punjab.

So far, more than 17.70 million users have utilized 438 TB of data, demonstrating the public’s significant interest in benefiting from this facility. The spokesperson advised citizens to make use of this free Wi-Fi service to simplify their daily lives.

However, it is emphasized that this service is intended for emergency purposes only and cannot be used for video streaming or entertainment. The spokesperson further stated that, under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are underway to make Punjab a digital province, ensuring the use of cutting-edge technology in this regard.

Recent Stories

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

2 minutes ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

4 minutes ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

13 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

14 minutes ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

14 minutes ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

14 minutes ago
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

14 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

15 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

15 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

15 minutes ago
 Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 networ ..

Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion

15 minutes ago
 EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-bill ..

EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan