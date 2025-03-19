Free Wi-Fi service now available at 230 locations in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has expanded the scope of the Free Wi-Fi service in Lahore by increasing the number of locations from 200 to 230.

Additionally, the Free Wi-Fi service in Lahore has been upgraded to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

According to the details, the enhanced Wi-Fi 6 technology will provide users with faster internet speeds.Punjab Safe Cities Authority is currently providing free Wi-Fi services at 300 locations across 11 districts of the province, including Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree. free Wi-Fi service will soon be extended throughout Punjab.

So far, more than 17.70 million users have utilized 438 TB of data, demonstrating the public’s significant interest in benefiting from this facility. The spokesperson advised citizens to make use of this free Wi-Fi service to simplify their daily lives.

However, it is emphasized that this service is intended for emergency purposes only and cannot be used for video streaming or entertainment. The spokesperson further stated that, under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are underway to make Punjab a digital province, ensuring the use of cutting-edge technology in this regard.