Free Wi-Fi Service Scope Widens
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expanded the scope of the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi" project. According to the details, free Wi-Fi service has been provided at over 230 locations in Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reach of the free Wi-Fi service in Punjab continues to grow. The Safe City project provides free Wi-Fi at 200 points in Lahore, 10 in Kasur, 15 in Sheikhupura, and 5 in Nankana Sahib.
From June 16 until now, in just three months, 7.7 million users have consumed 111 TB of data, with an average availability of 98.7 percent. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that the free internet service is facilitating education, business, and social connections. "We are transforming Punjab into a digital province, and the free Wi-Fi service is an important step in this direction. Citizens are utilizing the free Wi-Fi service to ease their daily lives," the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrected.........4 girls killed in two incidents, one accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra’s kids carnival kicks off2 minutes ago
-
7 dead,1527 injured in 1377 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
4 girls killed in two incidents; one accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
PPP marks Bilawal’s 36th birthday12 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of recovery of 2 girls’ bodies in Jaranwala--Corrected22 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers say people rejected PTI call for rally22 minutes ago
-
UN Peace Day: World's first Peace Repository to be set up in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks OHCHR's role for an unhindered access to Kashmir to effectively report on human rights ab ..42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division visits Cadet College Kohat42 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad lawyers’ strike enters fourth day52 minutes ago
-
36th Birthday ceremony of BBZ celebrates in Sukkur1 hour ago