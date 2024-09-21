Open Menu

Free Wi-Fi Service Scope Widens

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expanded the scope of the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi" project. According to the details, free Wi-Fi service has been provided at over 230 locations in Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reach of the free Wi-Fi service in Punjab continues to grow. The Safe City project provides free Wi-Fi at 200 points in Lahore, 10 in Kasur, 15 in Sheikhupura, and 5 in Nankana Sahib.

From June 16 until now, in just three months, 7.7 million users have consumed 111 TB of data, with an average availability of 98.7 percent. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that the free internet service is facilitating education, business, and social connections. "We are transforming Punjab into a digital province, and the free Wi-Fi service is an important step in this direction. Citizens are utilizing the free Wi-Fi service to ease their daily lives," the spokesperson added.

