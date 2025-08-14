Freedom a priceless gift, says AMC Principal at LGH speech competition

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Principal Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal has said that freedom is a priceless gift from Allah Almighty, which must be preserved with respect and gratitude.

He expressed these views while addressing a dignified speech competition at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organized to double the joy of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the need to make the younger generation aware of the unprecedented sacrifices of their elders so they can serve the country with patriotism and dedication. Students from AMC, Nursing College, and the school of Allied Health Sciences participated enthusiastically in the competition, themed “Green Crescent Flag in White Coats.” Speakers highlighted love for the homeland, humanitarian service, and professional dedication, receiving great applause from the audience.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Afzal said, “Youth are the driving force behind Pakistan’s progress and development. The white coat is not merely a symbol of professional duty but also of service, sacrifice, and safeguarding the nation’s dignity.”

Guest of Honour Professor Majeed Chaudhry lauded the passionate speeches, emphasizing that the protection of freedom is only possible when educational, moral, and professional responsibilities are fulfilled with sincerity.

The event was attended by senior faculty members, including Prof. Farah Shafi, Medical Superintendent Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. Jodat Saleem, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Prof. Nighat Haroon, Principal Nursing College Rubina Inam, Dr. Shaista Mubeen, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Nadia Arshad, and Shazia Yaqoob, along with a large number of students. Prizes and certificates were distributed among those with outstanding performances.