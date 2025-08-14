Freedom A Priceless Gift, Says AMC Principal At LGH Speech Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:34 AM
Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Principal Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal has said that freedom is a priceless gift from Allah Almighty, which must be preserved with respect and gratitude
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Principal Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal has said that freedom is a priceless gift from Allah Almighty, which must be preserved with respect and gratitude.
He expressed these views while addressing a dignified speech competition at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organized to double the joy of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.
Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the need to make the younger generation aware of the unprecedented sacrifices of their elders so they can serve the country with patriotism and dedication. Students from AMC, Nursing College, and the school of Allied Health Sciences participated enthusiastically in the competition, themed “Green Crescent Flag in White Coats.” Speakers highlighted love for the homeland, humanitarian service, and professional dedication, receiving great applause from the audience.
Speaking to the media, Dr. Afzal said, “Youth are the driving force behind Pakistan’s progress and development. The white coat is not merely a symbol of professional duty but also of service, sacrifice, and safeguarding the nation’s dignity.”
Guest of Honour Professor Majeed Chaudhry lauded the passionate speeches, emphasizing that the protection of freedom is only possible when educational, moral, and professional responsibilities are fulfilled with sincerity.
The event was attended by senior faculty members, including Prof. Farah Shafi, Medical Superintendent Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. Jodat Saleem, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Prof. Nighat Haroon, Principal Nursing College Rubina Inam, Dr. Shaista Mubeen, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Nadia Arshad, and Shazia Yaqoob, along with a large number of students. Prizes and certificates were distributed among those with outstanding performances.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests25 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day35 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties45 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED27 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University27 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab27 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration39 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”39 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings39 minutes ago