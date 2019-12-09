UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Activist Asghar Dies In Muzaffarabad Traffic Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:22 PM

Freedom activist Asghar dies in Muzaffarabad traffic mishap

A freedom activist, Asghar who was seriously injured in a traffic accident a few days ago succumbed in a Muzaffarabad hospital, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A freedom activist, Asghar who was seriously injured in a traffic accident a few days ago succumbed in a Muzaffarabad hospital, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Asghar belonged to Banihal area of Ramban district in Jammu region.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Ambur Camp in Muzaffarabad at 2:00pm, this afternoon.

The deceased was a brave and devout freedom fighter who served all his life for the Kashmir cause. Members of the Kashmiri community have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Asghar.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Traffic Jammu Muzaffarabad Media All

Recent Stories

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

6 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

12 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

22 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

16 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

17 minutes ago

LHC to hear today Maryam Nawaz’s petition agains ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.