Freedom Basic Right Of Kashmiris: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Freedom basic right of Kashmiris: Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :While criticising violation of human rights by the Indian forces in the Indian-held Kashmir, Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi said on Sunday that freedom was the basic right of the people of Kashmir.

He was talking to the media after attending a rally, held here at Liberty Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said that we would continue unconditional support to Kashmiris till their freedom, adding that weekly rallies and programmes would be held to express solidarity with the people of held Valley.

Participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir and anti-India slogans.

The participants also chanted slogans against India over the injustice being meted out to Kashmiris in held Valley.

