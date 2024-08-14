Freedom For Kashmir Crucial For Strong Pakistan: AJK President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar has emphasized that Pakistan cannot become a strong and stable country until Kashmir is free from Indian control.
While celebrating Pakistan's 78th Independence Day in the AJK capital city on Wednesday, Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated that Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for freedom and that Pakistan has always supported their cause.
He praised Pakistan's help to Kashmiris during difficult times such as floods and power crises.
The AJK President also remembered the founding fathers of Pakistan and the sacrifices they made for the country's creation.
He criticized India's hostile attitude towards Pakistan and its treatment of minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits.
Ch. Latif Akbar called for a joint plan between the AJK and Pakistani governments to help Kashmiris achieve their goal of freedom.
He also praised the Pakistan Army's role in foiling conspiracies against the country and emphasized the need for unity to overcome internal and external challenges.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago