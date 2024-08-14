Open Menu

Freedom For Kashmir Crucial For Strong Pakistan: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar has emphasized that Pakistan cannot become a strong and stable country until Kashmir is free from Indian control.

While celebrating Pakistan's 78th Independence Day in the AJK capital city on Wednesday, Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated that Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for freedom and that Pakistan has always supported their cause.

He praised Pakistan's help to Kashmiris during difficult times such as floods and power crises.

The AJK President also remembered the founding fathers of Pakistan and the sacrifices they made for the country's creation.

He criticized India's hostile attitude towards Pakistan and its treatment of minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits.

Ch. Latif Akbar called for a joint plan between the AJK and Pakistani governments to help Kashmiris achieve their goal of freedom.

He also praised the Pakistan Army's role in foiling conspiracies against the country and emphasized the need for unity to overcome internal and external challenges.

