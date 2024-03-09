Open Menu

Freedom From India Dream Of Every Kashmiri: APHC

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has said that freedom from India is the dream of every Kashmiri who is facing Indian state terrorism and political injustice and has been living in a state of fear in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last over seven decades.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said the tension in the region, which has increased due to Hindutva communal ideology of BJP/RSS in India, is threatening its neighbors. He said that the main cause of tension in South Asia was the non-resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that all those not toeing the line of Hindutva BJP regime and its anti-Kashmir policies were being arrested in fake cases and booked under draconian laws in IIOJK, adding that this practice had become a common feature in the occupied territory.

The spokesman said that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan but a matter of right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris. He urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the dispute in line with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

