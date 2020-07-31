UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Is Basic Right Of IIOJK People: Sultan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Freedom is basic right of IIOJK people: Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ameer Sultan has said that Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir people.

Talking to APP, he said freedom was the basic right of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions regarding Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said everyone was demanding that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri residents be granted their right to self-determination.

Replying to another question, he said Indian barbarism had now been exposed before the international community and the world should stand with the Kashmiris for their freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations Jammu

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

Blind murder traced; killer held

4 minutes ago

Five percent minorities' quota being ensured in Go ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's GDP Falls 12% in Second Quarter - Statist ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani troops fired in self-defence at border w ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.