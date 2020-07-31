Freedom is basic right of IIOJK people: Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ameer Sultan has said that Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir people.

Talking to APP, he said freedom was the basic right of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions regarding Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said everyone was demanding that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri residents be granted their right to self-determination.

Replying to another question, he said Indian barbarism had now been exposed before the international community and the world should stand with the Kashmiris for their freedom.