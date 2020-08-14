UrduPoint.com
'Freedom Is Great Blessing':Mumtaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and the nation should honor this gift for its survival.

He was addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri here Friday.

He said that "We got independent homeland "Pakistan" after unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers and great Muslim leaders". The youth should play its due role to drag out Pakistan from prevalent crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to bring qualitative as well as quantitative change in the country.

The minister also sang national anthem along with other participants of the ceremony. He also planted a sapling in THQ Hospital to inaugurate tree plantation campaign under PM ten billions tsunami tree plantation drive.

Later, a special "Dua" was also offered for departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan movement.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan, Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Siddique, president Press Club Sammundri Sohail Sarwar and others were present on the occasion.

