Freedom Is Priceless, Says Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood

Published August 14, 2023

Freedom is priceless, says Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Monday that value of freedom can be realized when 'we look at the slave nations, and in fact, freedom is priceless'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Monday that value of freedom can be realized when 'we look at the slave nations, and in fact, freedom is priceless'.

He was addressing the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day outside VC's office here at Quaid-i-Azam Campus.

On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, deans, heads of various departments, faculty members, administrative officers, employees, students and children and women from PU residential colony were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood hoisted the flag outside the admin block and released pigeons. He also planted saplings on the occasion of Independence Day.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the leaders of the Pakistan's Freedom Movement. He said that the nation also pay tribute to the endless sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for protecting the country.

He mentioned that in the Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir and India, the minorities are still victims of persecution by Hindus. He said that religious, cultural and economic freedom is not available even today in India.

Pakistani nation is not less than anyone in terms of capabilities, he said and added that teachers and employees should play a role in their classrooms and offices for the development of the country.

