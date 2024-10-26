Freedom Movement convener believes Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said on Saturday sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris would become fruitful soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He said the solution to Kashmir dispute had become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Subcontinent. He condemned the Indian army’s aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as revocation of the occupied region’s special status. He said that India should withdraw the amendment to the law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Zahid Ghani said the Indian government, through a presidential ordinance, abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir and under Article 370 and 37A of its constitution, the entire Jammu and Kashmir was opened to the Indian people. They could come and take ownership of the land and also get the domicile there. It was a big conspiratorial act of the Indian government, through which it wanted to bring geographical changes in IIOJK as well as to change the ratio of the population of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, adding that Kashmiris reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. Dr. Zahid expressed grave concern over the rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army in the Held Valley. He said that the nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

The convener said that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny the fact. He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for halting the larger-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.