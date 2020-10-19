UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Of Assembly: A Right, Not A Privilege

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:17 PM

Freedom of assembly: A right, not a privilege

While the political rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance in Gujranwala was not marked by flagrant violations of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remains concerned by earlier reports indicating state-sanctioned attempts to curtail this right

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020) While the political rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance in Gujranwala was not marked by flagrant violations of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remains concerned by earlier reports indicating state-sanctioned attempts to curtail this right. HRCP’s sources indicate that some political workers and rally organizers were in fact harassed or arrested, their homes raided, corner meetings disrupted, and posters and hoardings removed by the administration or private citizens.

On 16 October, three HRCP teams monitored the progress of the rally from Lahore and Lala Musa to Gujranwala. The teams reported no serious obstructions by the administration at any point of departure or en route to Gujranwala. Police presence at the departure points was not excessive and the teams saw no evidence of overt police interference with political workers at these points.

However, barriers erected at certain points, especially in smaller towns en route, were clearly intended to constrict the flow of people along the GT Road to prevent them from joining the main rally. In Gujranwala itself, many entry points leading to Jinnah Stadium were closed several miles from the venue, enabling only pedestrian movement—possibly an effort to inconvenience rally participants as far as possible. Over the course of the evening, the number of barriers to the venue and around the city were reduced, possibly as a result of local court orders issued to the administration.

HRCP reminds the government that freedom of peaceful assembly is a right enshrined in the Constitution and not a privilege to be accorded at the convenience of any incumbent government.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Police Road Gujranwala Progress Alliance Lala Musa October From Government Court

Recent Stories

A statistical review of National T20 Cup

4 minutes ago

Nine sports establishments fined for non-complianc ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

8 minutes ago

India killing Kashmiris under garb of Covid-19: AJ ..

12 minutes ago

Sindh police arrests Captain (retd) Safdar for vio ..

38 minutes ago

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.