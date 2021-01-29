'Freedom of expression' basic constitutional, democratic right of people: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the public right to 'freedom of expression' and considered it their basic constitutional and democratic right

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the public right to 'freedom of expression' and considered it their basic constitutional and democratic right.

He was talking to the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) members here at the PBA House.

The minister said concerted efforts were required on part of every segment to brave the series of challenges currently faced by the country and solve ensuing problems in the pragmatic manners.

He said the government was also paying equal attention towards strengthening and promotion of media industry that had immense value across the world and was rightly considered as a vehicle of change.

Shibli assured that problems being faced by the PBA would be addressed through mutual cooperation and coordination besides consistent interactions.

At the onset of meeting, PBA Secretary General Shakil Masud discussed the difficulties being faced by the electronic media emphasizing that it was an industry that needed support from the stakeholders.

The meeting among others was also attended by PBA Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim and office bearers including Sultan Lakhani, Tahir A Khan, Shahid Jamal, Naz Afreen and Saira Tahir.