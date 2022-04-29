UrduPoint.com

Freedom Of Expression, Other Rights Constricted In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Freedom of expression, other rights constricted in 2021

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious reservations concerning freedom of expression in 2021,said in HRCP annual report for 2021 here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious reservations concerning freedom of expression in 2021,said in HRCP annual report for 2021 here on Friday.

In at least nine cases, journalists were intimidated or silenced altogether, whether in the form of assault, enforced disappearance, murder or overt censorship.

Additionally, the previous government will be remembered for attempting to impose the draconian Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance on the press.

With this fundamental right in peril, all other rights too were increasingly constricted.

The state's attempts to expand the scope of restrictions on freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution have emboldened non-state actors to impose their whims often violently on those who do not agree with them. The savage murders of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot by a lynch mob on allegations of blasphemy, and of human rights defender Nazim Jokhio allegedly by PPP lawmakers, are both cases in point.

The report observes that the near-absence of political consensus-building was reflected in the number of presidential ordinances issued by the previous Federal government a record 32 issued in 2021.

According to report published by Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP), the highest number of enforced disappearances reported to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in 2021 was in Balochistan, at 1,108.

Escalating religiosity remained cause for grave concern, given the implications for women and religious minorities.

This was evident from the Council of Islamic Ideology's objections to the Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Bill 2020 and Prohibition of Forced Conversions Bill 2021. Yet, with 5,279 rapes and 478 honour killings registered in the country and the macabre murder of Noor Mukaddam in Islamabad, women's rights activists rightly spoke of a 'femicide emergency' in Pakistan in 2021.

With the pool of jobless people swelling as companies downsized in 2021, the plight of workers and peasants deteriorated significantly, especially with a mere PKR 2,000 increase in the minimum wage in Punjab and the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Sindh government's move to increase the wage to PKR 25,000.

While the previous government claimed that the Single National Curriculum would reduce educational disparities, it drew strong criticism from education experts and human rights defenders for its lack of inclusivity and poor pedagogy.

Both the National Commission for Human Rights and the National Commission on theStatus of Women (NCSW) were made functional and new chairpersons appointed, although regrettably, the NCSW appointment was marred by political controversy. There was a marked fall in the number of death sentences awarded, from at least 177 persons in 2020 to 125 in 2021. No executions were reported to have been carried out, while in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court commuted the sentences of three mentally disabled prisoners on death row.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Poor Education Punjab Blasphemy Sialkot Pakistani Rupee Women 2020 Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited CII

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

3 minutes ago
 PMA delegation meets Health Minister

PMA delegation meets Health Minister

3 minutes ago
 District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist inf ..

District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist influx during Eid vacation

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkabl ..

IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkable performance

3 minutes ago
 Russia Bans Entry for Some Politicians, Public Fig ..

Russia Bans Entry for Some Politicians, Public Figures From Iceland, Norway, Gre ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.