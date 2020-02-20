Freedom of expression to strengthen democracy: Speakers

Speakers here at a seminar organized by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday stressed freedom of expression would strengthen democracy and help the country make progress

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah , senior journalist Imtiaz Alam, Awami National Party leader Afrasiab Khattak, PTM leader Mohsin Dawar, PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, LHCBA President Ch Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others addressed the seminar.

The participants adopted a resolution demanding the government to review its decision to, what they said, regulate the social media, which if implemented would curtail freedom of speech and violate people's fundamental rights.

The resolution demanded swift justice in all the cases of killing of journalists, including that of Aziz Memon.

It also condemned the self censorship enforced on mainstream media, besides demanding approval of journalists safety bill.