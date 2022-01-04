Freedom of IIOJK, speedy uplift of AJK top priorities of govt: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the liberation of Jammu Kashmir State from Indian illegal occupation and speedy development of the liberated territory of AJK were the top priorities of his government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the liberation of Jammu Kashmir State from Indian illegal occupation and speedy development of the liberated territory of AJK were the top priorities of his government.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Joint supreme council and Thesil Teachers organization in Kotli on Monday, he urged them to perform their duties with dedication and devote their energies to serve the people.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had taken historical steps by introducing health cards for every citizen of AJK and extended free medical treatment for the people of the state.