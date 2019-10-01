UrduPoint.com
Freedom Of Kashmir Destined To Dawn Soon: Syed Ali Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Freedom of Kashmir destined to dawn soon: Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will never go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the veteran leader maintained that the people of Kashmir would never compromise their identity, religion and honour. Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Laddakh to remain united like a rock. He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmir people.

Syed Ali Gilani asked Kashmiri policemen not to facilitate India in order to save their mothers, sisters and brothers from becoming slaves of dirty Hindutva philosophy.

He said that resistance Calendar for all segments of the society would be issued soon to intensify the movement. Syed Ali Gilani urged Hurriyat leaders to remain glued with the general masses and guide them in their struggle against Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, Indian military siege entered 58th day, today, with all main markets shut, public transport off the roads and school buildings and government offices deserted. The authorities have further intensified the restrictions in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas in Jammu region. Security has been beefed up around vital installations including the Srinagar airport and district police offices. Additional security bunkers are being constructed in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley.

