Open Menu

Freedom Of Kashmir Is The Right Of Kashmiris; DC Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Freedom of Kashmir is the right of Kashmiris; DC Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Freedom of Kashmir is the right of Kashmiris whose struggle has been going on for decades. The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in this struggle and this fight will continue till the freedom of Kashmir.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi while leading a rally which was organized by Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Murree on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A documentary based on the brutal atrocities committed by the Indian army on Kashmiris was also screened in the auditorium of the Arts Council.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi, District Police Officer Asif Amin Awan, Regional Manager Tourism Department Moazzam Nazir, Principal Government High school, Atta ur Rehman, Deputy District education Officer Muhammad Amin Leghari, Chairman Anjuman Tajiran, Mirza Sohail Baig, Vice President Anjuman Tajiran, Zahid Ismail, Munir Abbasi, Tufail Abbasi also attended the ceremony besides a large number of media personnel and families participated.

Recent Stories

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the k ..

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against In ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

3 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

4 hours ago
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

5 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

5 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

5 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan