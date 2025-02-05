Freedom of Kashmir is the right of Kashmiris; DC Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Freedom of Kashmir is the right of Kashmiris whose struggle has been going on for decades. The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in this struggle and this fight will continue till the freedom of Kashmir.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi while leading a rally which was organized by Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Murree on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A documentary based on the brutal atrocities committed by the Indian army on Kashmiris was also screened in the auditorium of the Arts Council.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi, District Police Officer Asif Amin Awan, Regional Manager Tourism Department Moazzam Nazir, Principal Government High school, Atta ur Rehman, Deputy District education Officer Muhammad Amin Leghari, Chairman Anjuman Tajiran, Mirza Sohail Baig, Vice President Anjuman Tajiran, Zahid Ismail, Munir Abbasi, Tufail Abbasi also attended the ceremony besides a large number of media personnel and families participated.