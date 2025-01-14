(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and renowned diplomat Sardar Masood Khan highlighted the socio-economic progress of AJK while emphasizing the need for further development to improve the lives of the region's people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause during an interactive session with the researchers from the Centre for International Strategic Studies Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISS AJK).

Delivering the keynote address, Masood Khan remarked, “AJK has made remarkable strides in economic and social development since its liberation from the Dogra rulers in 1947. However, much remains to be done to enhance the quality of life for our people.”

He lauded the efforts of AJK's founding leaders, stating, “Our elders built this state from scratch with honesty, dedication, and commitment. Today, we have transformed significantly from having only one college in Mirpur in 1947 to now boasting five universities with 11 regional campuses, three medical colleges, and over 100 colleges across the region.”

He also highlighted the educational achievements of AJK, noting that thousands of students from the region pursue higher education in institutions across Pakistan and abroad, with the literacy rate in District Poonch nearing an impressive 85%.

Touching on infrastructure development, Masood Khan observed, “In 1947, we had only a dirt road connecting Muzaffarabad to Srinagar. Now, a comprehensive network of roads connects even the smallest villages with major cities in AJK and Pakistan.”

Discussing the region’s untapped potential, he emphasized the importance of leveraging AJK’s natural resources.

“Our region has immense potential for hydropower generation and tourism development, thanks to its abundant water resources and natural beauty, which can attract both domestic and international tourists”, he said.

While acknowledging the progress, Masood Khan stressed the need to address public concerns. “We must listen to the voices of our masses and civil society to bridge the gap between elected representatives and the electorate,” he added.

On the Kashmir issue, the former president reiterated that the liberation of Kashmir and the right to self-determination for its people remain Pakistan’s top priority.

He lamented the lack of international focus on the issue, stating, “While the global community's attention briefly turned to Kashmir after India’s abrogation of its special status in August 2019, the issue has since receded to the background due to the COVID-19 pandemic and internal political dynamics in Pakistan.”

Masood Khan praised CISS AJK for its initiatives and commended its leadership under Dr. Asma Shakir Khwaja.

He acknowledged the institute’s dedicated efforts in advocating for the Kashmir cause and its contributions to critical research areas.

The session began with welcoming remarks by the Executive Director of CISS AJK, who lauded Ambassador Masood Khan’s distinguished career and expressed gratitude for his presence. A comprehensive presentation followed, showcasing the institute’s achievements and academic endeavors.

The event concluded with Dr. Asma Shakir Khwaja presenting a souvenir to Ambassador Masood Khan as a token of appreciation for his contributions and continued advocacy for the Kashmir cause.